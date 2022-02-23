CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show....

Click here to read the full article. Jane Marczewski, who captured viewers’ hearts in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer, TMZ reports. She was 31. “[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted on Monday. “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.” AGT host Terry Crews also posted this statement to Instagram shortly after the news broke: “We are saddened to...

