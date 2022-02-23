ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show

Cadillac News
 3 days ago

CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show....

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Game Show#Music Stars#Entertainment Tonight#Fandom
Hello Magazine

Bobby Bones reveals real reason he left American Idol ahead of new series

Bobby Bones announced his departure from American Idol last month ahead of the show's milestone 20th season. The much-loved mentor has now revealed the real reason he left the program, following four years on the show. He explained all when asked about his absence from the Season 20 promos during...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

AGT Fan Favorite Nightbirde Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle; Howie Mandel Remembers Her 'Inspirational Light'

Click here to read the full article. Jane Marczewski, who captured viewers’ hearts in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer, TMZ reports. She was 31. “[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted on Monday. “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.” AGT host Terry Crews also posted this statement to Instagram shortly after the news broke: “We are saddened to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain reveals her rarely seen son is following in her footsteps

Shania Twain is very private about her personal life – but when it comes to her only child, she can't help but publicly sing his praises. The country singer is the proud mother of son, Eja, whom she shares with her ex-husband, music producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. While the 21-year-old is a little more publicity-shy than his mother, he is following in her musical footsteps.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Returns to Aulani Resort in Hawaii for Season 20

American Idol is returning to Hawaii for Season 20. The show will be filming performances next week at Disney’s Aulani Resort on the island of O’ahu. This is the third time the show has filmed at Aulani since the rebooted seasons kicked off on ABC in 2018. ‘American...
HAWAII STATE
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy