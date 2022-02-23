CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show....

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway.
The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description.
Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
