Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, create almost $11M in salary cap space

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The work to get under the salary cap has officially begun for the Green Bay Packers.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the team restructured the contract of defensive lineman Kenny Clark, creating almost $11 million in cap space.

The Packers converted over $13 million of base salary and roster bonuses due to Clark in 2022 into a signing bonus and added two void years to the end of his deal, allowing the team to spread the cap hit over five years and lower his cap number drastically in 2022.

Clark’s deal was one sure-fire way for the Packers – who entered the offseason needing to shed over $50 million in cap commitments – to create immediate space. His contract was structured in the right way (meaning he had base salary and roster bonuses to convert), plus he’s an elite player and only 26 years old. Pushing money into the future on his deal doesn’t carry with it a high amount of risk for the Packers.

Clark is a two-time Pro Bowler who had 4.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits for the Packers last season.

Restructuring Clark’s deal is only the start of the work to be done. As was the case offseason, expect the Packers to restructure many more veteran contracts, including David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones. The team also has several veterans that could turn into cap casualties.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

