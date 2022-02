It's something that most homeowners don't think too much about, but maybe they should. Do you know the age of your oil tank? If not, it might be time to find out. Just after the first of the year, my oil company reached out to me to let me know that my oil tank was now 25 years old in their estimation. They told me that for them to continue delivering oil to my home, I'd be required to sign a liability waiver.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO