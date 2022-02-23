ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech Football: Meet the Newcomers - Cornerback

By Austin McElroy
fromtherumbleseat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the departures of Trey Swilling and Tobias Oliver to the NFL Draft and more recently Wesley Walker to the transfer portal, cornerback is sure to feature new faces in 2022. Returning players include the likes of Zamari Walton, Myles Sims, Jalen Huff, Miles Brooks, Jaylon King, and Kenan Johnson, but...

The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
Miami Herald

Syracuse Survives Georgia Tech in Overtime

Georgia Tech missed four shots on the final possession and Syracuse escaped the Carrier Dome with a 74-73 win in overtime. The Orange improved to 15-12 (9-7) on the season. Next up is a matchup at Notre Dame on Wednesday. After Buddy Boeheim missed a three with just 43 seconds...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Long Beach State holds off Tech 8-7

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Marissa Caballero hit a two-run single and Corissa Sweet also drove in two runs, leading Long Beach State over Texas Tech 8-7 Saturday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic softball tournament. Tech (4-10) led 4-2 in the fourth inning before Long Beach State (5-8) tied it on Caballbero's hit, took the...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina at NC State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 84-74 road win over NC State on Saturday afternoon. North Carolina played (and won) their third straight “can’t lose” game, in terms of making the NCAA Tournament, setting up one more “can’t lose” game on Monday night against Syracuse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Indiana Pacers Head Coach Has Passed Away

The basketball world received heartbreaking news this week. Former Indiana Pacers head coach Dick Versace has passed away at the age of 81. Versace spent a little over two seasons with the Pacers, owning a 73-87 record during that span. He was eventually replaced by Bob Hill. On Saturday, the...
NBA
KRDO News Channel 13

Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers advanced to the Sweet 16 by knocking off a scrappy Sand Creek squad, 76-43. The Rangers were locked up in a tight contest early, but blew the game open with suffocating defense. Lewis-Palmer will face Falcon in the Sweet 16. The post Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Saints make decision on preferred QB for 2022?

The New Orleans Saints are facing a number of changes this offseason, and that could include the quarterback position. However, a new report suggests that the organization is hoping to stick with a familiar figure for 2022. The Saints are expected to open contract talks with Jameis Winston imminently and...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Tennessee Football: 5 Newcomers to Watch for the Volunteers

The future of Tennessee football appeared dire upon Josh Heupel's arrival on Rocky Top just over a year ago. The Volunteers were coming off a three-win campaign, in the midst of an investigation into recruiting violations committed by the previous staff, and the roster had already taken a major hit due to a mass exodus of players via the transfer portal. It was the perfect storm for failure, particularly on the recruiting trail, where the Vols' new-look staff was already well behind the eight ball. Fortunately, they were able to overcome most of the obstacles created by the former regime en route to a better-than-expected seven-win season and a third-place finish in the SEC East in 2021, boasting one of the top offenses in the country in the process. That ultimately paid dividends on the recruiting trail, helping Heupel and Co. land the No. 17 class in the nation and eighth the SEC, per the 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL

