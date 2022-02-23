Georgia Tech Football: Meet the Newcomers - Cornerback

The future of Tennessee football appeared dire upon Josh Heupel's arrival on Rocky Top just over a year ago. The Volunteers were coming off a three-win campaign, in the midst of an investigation into recruiting violations committed by the previous staff, and the roster had already taken a major hit due to a mass exodus of players via the transfer portal. It was the perfect storm for failure, particularly on the recruiting trail, where the Vols' new-look staff was already well behind the eight ball. Fortunately, they were able to overcome most of the obstacles created by the former regime en route to a better-than-expected seven-win season and a third-place finish in the SEC East in 2021, boasting one of the top offenses in the country in the process. That ultimately paid dividends on the recruiting trail, helping Heupel and Co. land the No. 17 class in the nation and eighth the SEC, per the 247Sports Composite.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO