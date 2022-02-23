ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Have We Lost Democracy and Science at Our National Medical Meetings?

By Milton Packer
MedPage Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a few decades ago when physicians would approach their attendance at scientific meetings with great anticipation. Regardless of the stage of their career, the annual scientific meeting was the academic highlight of the year. It was a time when we would learn, challenge and be challenged, and celebrate...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
Phys.org

What is your dog's lifespan? You might be surprised

How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog?. For years, it's been generally accepted that "dog years" are roughly human years times seven—that a 1-year-old puppy is like a 7-year-old child, and an 11-year-old elderly dog is like a 77-year-old senior citizen. But it's actually much more complicated, say experts.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Science
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Axios

Health workers weighing their options

Some of America's health care workers appear to be considering their job options outside the industry, according to a new Axios/Morning Consult survey. Driving the news: Health care workers aren't immune from the trends driving the Great Resignation across the U.S. workforce. Those caring for COVID-19 patients are more likely...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

From the future of remote patient monitoring to how the U.S. can improve its health data reporting systems, here are seven quotes about the role of innovation in healthcare hospital executives have shared with Becker's Hospital Review in 2022:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Kettering (Ohio)...
HEALTH
Times-Republican

We shouldn’t have to rely on the National Guard for basic services

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread, hospitals across the country have reported critical staff shortages. In my home state of New Mexico, nearly half of all hospitals are understaffed, and more could be soon. The U.S. health care system has buckled under the strain of the pandemic....
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy