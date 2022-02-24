ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First Alert Weather: Plunging Temperatures Sends Big Chill Through Bay Area

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTMRW_0eMjlWFH00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A bitter cold weather system settled over the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday, plunging temperatures to the high 20s and 30s, threatening early blooming crops and forcing homeless residents to find heat any way they can.

The National Weather Service has issued frost and freeze warnings in the Bay Area. In Santa Rosa, the temperature dropped to 25 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the record low temperature for the day of 29 degrees set back in 2007 & 2019.

“Temperatures plummeted to some of the coldest readings for the 2021/2022 Winter, especially the in North Bay Valleys and Salinas Valley,” the weather service said. “Widespread 30s with colder locations in the 20s. The coldest observation in the forecast area was Santa Rita Peak (San Benito County) with a low of 19 degrees.”

Forecasters also issued a warning about the effects of exposure to the cold temperatures.

“This string of cool days and cold nights is potentially hazardous for sensitive populations without adequate sheltering,” the weather service warned. “With cold weather arriving, make sure to remember the four Ps of preparation for people, plants, pets, and pipes…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Amid the cold snap is the genuine concern for the unhoused. Wednesday marked the beginning of Santa Clara County’s Place in Time count of the homeless. In the pre-dawn hours, through creek beds and under tarps, the census of the unhoused was on for the first time in two years.

“This count is so essential to our ability to get an idea of who’s experiencing homelessness so that we can cater our services to be part of the solution,” said Laura Sandoval of People Assisting the Homeless (PATH).

With his breath condensing in the frigid morning air, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo acknowledged the urgency of getting shelter for those on the streets, especially in this weather. “We’re out here for a few hours, but our residents are living here. Inadequate shelter – sometimes in sleeping bags, sometimes not. It’s a horrible existence and we have got to do more to get our residents out of these tents, out of the creeks and into housing.”

In San Francisco authorities were dealing with an early morning tragedy at a homeless encampment. While the cause of an encampment fire that claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital was still under investigation, temperatures were in the 30s at the time of the blaze.

San Francisco firefighters also contained an early morning one-alarm blaze in an apartment building on Sacramento Street that erupted behind a wall heater.

Snow flurries were reported before dawn in the Oakland hills and there was a dusting of snow on the Bay Area’s higher peaks.

With the cold kicking in, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District warned residents to read the manufacturer’s instructions on their space heaters and furnaces to prevent a carbon monoxide or fire tragedy.

“Make sure it’s well maintained, in the case of space heaters. Don’t use them near — common sense, but don’t use them near any flammable objects, bedding curtains, things like that,” said spokesman Steve Hill. “Any heating device that you use in your home has the potential to emit carbon monoxide if it’s not properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer.”

At San Jose’s Grand Staircase on Communications Hill Boulevard, denial about the cold snap reigned supreme with exercisers and walkers. Among those in denial about the mercury, Q.A. Nguyen, who was out for a walk with his dog Bahn Mi and wearing shorts.

“Because it’s the Bay Area and it doesn’t get that cold. I’m already burning up right now. Aren’t you? I could use another layer, man,” he told KPIX 5.

Overnight lows in San Jose are expected to hit freezing again, though Lala Woodbury, a native of Denmark, deemed the chill lovely.

“This is a beautiful day in Denmark. Blue sky and everything else, you can’t complain. Is it a cold day in San Jose, though?” said Woodbury. “It’s chilly. It’s chilly and what I would say more is that it was so warm just a week ago.”

Andria Borba contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Aleutian Storm Kicks Up Dangerous Surf Conditions On Bay Area Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent storm front battering the Aleutian Islands, thousands of miles north of San Francisco, was sending sets of massive waves towards the Bay Area Saturday, triggering warnings of hazardous beach conditions. The National Weather Service issued a warning to beachgoers to be on the alert for deadly sneaker waves and strong rip tides until at least Sunday afternoon. “A very long period northwest swell originating from a storm system near the Aleutians will arrive along the coastline this weekend,” the weather service said. “This very long period northwest swell will create a high risk of sneaker...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Malfunctioning Berkeley Tunnel Door Slows BART’s East Bay Commute

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — BART work crews scrambled Monday morning to repair at door in the Berkeley Tunnel that has caused major delays in the commute from Walnut Creek, Concord and other East Bay communities. The Berkeley Tunnel runs near the Caldecott Tunnel and connects East Bay communities with stops in Oakland and San Francisco. At 6:25 a.m., transit officials said they have begun turning some trains back at Orinda and Lafayette to reduce delays on the line. The malfunctioning door was forcing trains to single track through the tunnel to the Rockridge station in Oakland. By 8:20 a.m., BART officials tweeted: “Service on both tracks though the tunnel has resumed. Major delays now down to 20 minutes. Work crews still in the area.” #BREAKING @SFBART update. Now clear of track work, but inexplicably “holding “ at 19th. No explanation. #kpix #cbsnbayare pic.twitter.com/813SIg3MAX — Brian Dinsmore (@BrianKPIX) February 28, 2022 It wasn’t the only issue on the system Monday morning. At 6:30 a.m., BART official said there was a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay direction due to an equipment problem on a train at Glen Park.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Bitter Cold, Polar Plunge In The Bay — Winter Chill Grips Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A deep freeze sent temperatures plunging to near record levels across the San Francisco Bay Area early Thursday, carrying with them the threat of exposure and adding a bitter chill to the morning commute. Freeze and frost warnings were in place until Friday as a blast of cold air from the Gulf of Alaska settled over the region. “Another cold morning underway across the region with the coldest interior locations already in the 20s with widespread 30s away from the immediate coastline,” the National Weather Service warned. “With light winds and clear sky conditions, look for temperatures...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain Lion Sighting In Vallejo Has Neighbors Worried

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Two mountain lion sightings Sunday have residents in a small Vallejo neighborhood calling on neighbors to be on the lookout for the potentially dangerous animal. Vallejo resident Kristin Sosso, who runs the neighborhood watch group for her Upper Crest/Cimarron Hills neighborhood, said her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of a large mountain lion rocking through his yard at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Cameras captured the lion returning to the yard again around 2:30 a.m. “(Vallejo Police Department) was called and they arrived in about 45 minutes and drove around the front of the street (not sure what that does to help) and “said” they called Fish and Wildlife,” Sosso told KPIX in an email. “I spoke to Fish and Wildlife this morning and they were shocked I was the first call.” Sosso added later, “We know Vallejo tries to hide the news from the public. However in this case the public needs to be aware and to keep small animals and children inside after dark.” bruh there is really a mountain lion roaming the streets of Vallejo — veтт rιverα (@Gorgeouz_Chaos) February 28, 2022 This story will be updated.
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Oakland, CA
CBS San Francisco

Eased Mask Guidelines From CDC Add Pressure on State to Lift Schools Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — New CDC recommendations on masking along with the state’s much anticipated update Monday is putting the school mask mandate in the spotlight. With New York’s governor announcing that state will lift its school mask mandate, California and Hawaii are now the only states that have yet to announce a rollback for schools. Children and parents of “Mask Choice” rallied at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, holding signs demanding the end of mask requirements in schools. “It’s seen as this force field. It’s been given too much credit. It’s time to get our kids back to normal,” said Laura Fagan. Millions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: California, Oregon, Washington End School Mask Mandates

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday. “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” the governors said in a statement. The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concern, Worry Mount For Bay Area Ukrainians As Fighting Intensifies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the bombing and fighting intensifies and news reports are filled with stunning images of the Russian invaders, concern and worries mount for Bay Area Ukrainians who have families still in their home country. “It’s terrible,” said Angela Volkovich, a San Francisco resident. “My cousin just got pulled into the army. He’s 60 years old.” Volkovich said her cousin lives in Odessa and should be preparing for retirement, not go into combat. She’s worried he won’t survive the fight. “People are dying for nothing, nothing,” said Volkovich. She said her cousin’s family was sleeping in some kind of basement...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County On Track To Ease COVID Indoor Mask Mandate On March 2

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara health officials announced Thursday that for the first time the county has achieved all three benchmarks needed to finally join the rest of the Bay Area in easing the indoor COVID masking mandate for vaccinated residents. At a noon news conference, County public health director Dr. Sara Cody told reporters that if the number of new cases remains at its current level or falls lower, she would recommend that the mask mandate be lifted on March 2. Santa Clara County Health Department COVID website Many have criticized Cody for not joining the health directors of the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Illegal Fireworks Over Bay Bridge Bring Traffic To Standstill

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Bay Bridge when someone stopped, got out and set off illegal fireworks. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes heading into San Francisco. Thats when 911 calls about traffic being stopped on the bridge flooded emergency dispatch operators. According to the CHP, witnesses said the suspects got out and were setting off fireworks. Police were trying to find the suspects, but so far, no one has been arrested. The display lasted about 4 minutes and could be seen all across the Bay. The stunt lit up social media, as well, with videos and eyewitness accounts on Twitter that for the most part, were pleasantly suprised. One observer said, “No idea why there were fireworks from the bay bridge, just happy they happened. Life is so damn good, keep it coming!” Fireworks are illegal in San Francisco and Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Persistent California Drought Forces Feds To Severely Cut Back Water Allocations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Despite the Bay Area’s recent spattering of rain, persistent statewide drought conditions led federal water managers to announce severe restrictions Wednesday. Municipal and industrial water users for much of the federal Central Valley Project, the backbone of the state’s water storage and delivery system, will receive only 25 percent of their water allocations, according to an initial announcement from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. For many farmers, the news is even worse. “Our agricultural customers have gotten a zero percent allocation and our urban customers, including industry, have only gotten 25 percent of their delivery and that’s bad...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain Snowstorm Triggers Multiple Collisions On I-80

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS SF) — A winter storm front moved through the Sierra Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of snow near Donner Summit and triggering treacherous driving conditions that led to numerous spinouts and crashes. The California Highway Patrol in Truckee posted on Twitter at 3:15 p.m. that they “had about eight traffic collisions within an hour including several big rigs.” Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries in the crashes including a driver who slammed into the rear of a big rig. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Chain...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal Caltrain Collision With Vehicle In San Bruno Slows Morning Commute

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A southbound Caltrain train slammed into a vehicle near Scott Street in San Bruno, halting service in both direction Friday morning on the busy rail commute line. Caltrain officials said the vehicle driver was killed as a result of the collision which took place at approximately 8:00 a.m. Fatal Caltrain crash with car in San Bruno (CBS) The southbound train #108 had approximately 31 passengers on it. No injuries were reported among the passengers. The accident forced the transit agency to shut down the southbound track. Trains were single-tracking through the accident scene, delaying the commute along the line. It was Caltrain’s 3rd fatality of the year and remains under investigation.
SAN BRUNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#First Alert#Common Sense#North Bay#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

As COVID Cases Continue Declining, Santa Clara County Creeps Toward Ending Indoor Mask Mandate

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Santa Clara County could be days away from shedding its indoor mask mandate for those fully vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue a steep decline. On Wednesday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told supervisors in a meeting that she expected the seven-day rolling average to dip below 550 new cases on Thursday. If cases remain below that threshold for one week, the indoor mask requirement is expected to be lifted. The rolling average stood at 555 new cases as of Wednesday. But while many are looking forward to the easing of the mask mandate there are...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In San Francisco Freeway Homeless Encampment Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A fire early roared through a homeless encampment nestled in a void under a San Francisco freeway early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three others. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to smoke and flames below the Bosworth Street on-ramp to southbound I-280 in the city’s Glenn Park neighborhood at 12:26 p.m. UPDATE— 4TH ADULT RESCUED PARAMEDICS PERFORMING LIFE SAVING TASKS—CRITICAL CONDITION—AVOID AREA https://t.co/fVmUzUUky1 pic.twitter.com/P4VOE1ODJP — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2022 Arriving crews forced their way into an enclosed void under the freeway where a group of homeless had set up a makeshift living...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Recovery: Business Opens As Workers Begin Returning To San Francisco Offices

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A small family-run business just opened its doors for the first time in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District. After more than two years of delays during the pandemic, modern Mexican eatery Mixiote is officially open inside Salesforce East. It’s happening at a time when the city is encouraging more workers to return to the office. Known for its slow-steamed meats and bowls, the business was born out of the non-profit kitchen incubator La Cocina. “It’s our first week here at the new location,” said Arturo Marin, who runs Mixiote with his mother, Alma Rodriguez. “So...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy