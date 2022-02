With over 27% of the country below sea level, the Netherlands boasts one of the world’s – if not the world’s — most intricate and advanced water management networks. Over 5,000 kilometers of waterways crisscross the country, connected by a sophisticated network of bridges, dykes, and locks. There are even more waterways than highways in the country, which are used to transport around 35% of the countries’ goods.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO