In the “wtf” category of the day, Sean Avery has signed a contract in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears. Avery hasn’t played hockey professionally since the 2011-2012 season, when he played 15 games with the Rangers, scoring three times. That was the end of his second and relatively ineffective run with the Rangers. His off-ice antics weren’t able to be hidden by his strong play, which had disappeared for the second stint with the Rangers.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO