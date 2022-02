The US’ largest flight attendants union has added to calls for a nationwide “no-fly” list where disruptive passengers can be named and shamed.In a statement entitled “Violent Passengers Need to Be Grounded”, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA cited recent incidents where cabin crew have been "punched, kicked, spit on, and sexually assaulted” in one of the worst spates of unruly passenger behaviour in history.“Our flights are under attack by a small number of people and it has to stop. Just this past week an out of control passenger tried to open aircraft doors and charge the flight deck,” wrote president...

FAA ・ 9 DAYS AGO