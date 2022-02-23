Lake Conroe Fishing Report

With wind chills of minus 15 and wind gusts of 20 miles per hour, six Kinship kids and their mentors braved the conditions and were ready to catch fish on Desair Lake on the morning of Feb. 5. Fortunately, Desair Lake Restoration (DLR) members and neighbors from around the lake were prepared and had put up two big Eskimo ice fishing tents provided by Ardisam to have a warm place on the ice to fish. A cozy cabin with a roaring wood stove provided shelter from the cold and a hearty lunch was served. A campfire was blazing outside for warmth and roasting hot dogs. The kids also enjoyed being pulled on sleds on the lake with an ATV.
