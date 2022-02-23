ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

By Larry J. LeBlanc
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing on Lake Conroe is good at this time. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running about 53.6 degrees and will warm up a little when the sun comes out. The water at this time is clear in the main lake. The level is 200.4...

Conroe, TX
