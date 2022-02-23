Lake Conroe Fishing Report

The January "no news" cycle has certainly ended and Rotarians are once again rockin' their projects and rollin' up their sleeves to serve the community. The Rotary Club of Conroe literally rolled up those sleeves to decorate and stuff bags for Meals on Wheels last week. The tables in the meeting room at Honor Cafe were overflowing with snack items and wholesome goodies for the seniors of our community. And wait! Are those our guys Chris Sadler and Ron Saikowski wielding the colored pens and drawing pretty pictures on the snack bags? I do believe it is! Just goes...

CONROE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO