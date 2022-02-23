Brett Hankison: Trial begins for ex-officer charged in raid that killed Breonna Taylor

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people tragically died in a crash on Friday night in Commerce City. Police responded to 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 at around 9:30 p.m. Initially, four people died at the scene, and four other people were hospitalized. One of those sent to the hospital later died. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash. (credit: CBS) Images from the scene are dramatic. One SUV appears to be suspended and resting on a roadside billboard. (credit: CBS) While investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor, it’s not clear if either driver was under the influence. About two hours later, police rushed to a call about shots fired during a party at an apartment complex near the same intersection.

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO