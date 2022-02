EXCLUSIVE: Audible is plotting to bolster its content marketing. The Amazon-owned audio company has tapped former Fox exec James Finn as Head of Content Marketing. He will oversee marketing of all Audible content including its slate of originals in the new senior leadership role. He will report to Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of U.S. Content. Finn has held various roles at Fox Searchlight, Fox Home Entertainment and Fox Innovation Lab and Home Entertainment and worked on campaigns for films including Slumdog Millionaire, Little Miss Sunshine, Thank You For Smoking, Juno and Napoleon Dynamite. He was most recently EVP and head of...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO