ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

By King Features
qcnerve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your ideas are finally reaching those who can appreciate them. But don’t expect any immediate reactions. That will come later. Meanwhile, a personal matter needs your attention. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Your energy levels are rising, and you’re feeling restless...

qcnerve.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These 4 signs are most likely to betray your trust

Being betrayed is one of the most terrible and harmful experiences a person can have. It can cause emotional anguish, worry, sadness, a rise in risky behaviour, and even physical pain. Infidelity by a partner can even alter our brain chemistry. While the stars don't exactly tell us who would betray our trust, they do seem to forewarn us about some of the characteristics of people who may be fickle and untrustworthy. Here are four zodiac signs with the ability to betray people.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Next New Moon May Be Dramatic, But 4 Zodiac Signs Are Staying Out Of It

Astrology is constantly stirring up drama, influencing you for better or for worse. However, just because the planets are up to something questionable doesn’t mean it has anything to do with you. Believe it or not, you aren’t going to feel every single thing that takes place in astrology. And just because something major is happening to the stars doesn’t mean something major is happening to you. Set aside your concerns for the time being, because the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius will affect these zodiac signs the least: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Taking place on Feb. 1 at 12:46 a.m. ET, this new moon might not lead to major changes if you happen to be a mutable sign.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Might Be Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It Leads To So Much Love

This week’s astrological forecast will tune you into the frequency of your heart. Let passion and romance lead the way, because you deserve a life that never fails to feel magical. However, love isn’t always pretty, and sometimes, love is difficult to accept. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 14, 2022 — Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — you’re learning how to embrace what you deserve, because there’s plenty of love to go around.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Sagittarius
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming New Moon Will Rock Your World

The lunar cycle lasts 28 days, bringing the moon from the beginning of its recurring journey all the way to the end. As the moon embraces change, you’re changed too. Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious impulses, the moon aligns your heart with your instincts. While every phase of the lunar cycle has its purpose, some moments are more pivotal than others. And the one that kicks the process into motion is always the new moon. During this lunar phase, the moon is nowhere to be seen. Concealed by the shadow of night, it retreats from the public eye, where it can begin concocting beautiful plans from behind the curtain. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius the most, these plans could lead to profound changes in your life.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Dark Superpower You Have, According To Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how innocent or coy you might seem on the outside, you know you can't deny the deadly ability you have; the one that's hiding underneath all that sweetness. It's the ability that can be used for good or evil. And unfortunately, in this life of sin, there are times when you can't help but sacrifice your role as hero and play the part of the villain instead. In fact, the evil superpower you have, according to your zodiac sign, will probably explain the nature of your dark talents better than anything else could.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 The Block

What’s The Most Hated Zodiac Sign?

It’s not who you think whether you know a lot or a little about Zodiac signs there is one sign that is the most hated by everyone one else. Surprisingly it’s not the diva Leos, moody Cancers, stubborn Taurauses, or even the strangely creative Aquariuses.  The worst zodiac sign in Aries. Why? They are overly […]
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Shape Magazine

Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Leo Might Change Your Life

Every full moon has their own brand of magic, but there’s always that *one* full moon that changes everything. And if your sun or ascendant happens to be in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, that full moon may be arriving sooner than you think. Taking place on Feb. 16 at 11:56 a.m. ET, the February 2022 full moon will affect these zodiac signs the most, and the experience could rock their world. Things can’t remain as they were before, so prepare to embrace change. For better or worse, one thing’s for sure — fixed signs are shaking things up.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 2/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You hate to leave anything half-finished but if you want to maintain your typical standards of excellence then you'll have to let something else go. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A relationship reaches the same crisis point. It's a re-run of what happened...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Your Tarot Birth Card Describes Your Life Path—Here’s Yours and What It Means

Reading tarot cards is a great spiritually aligned practice that can help you understand yourself better. Most tarot decks are made up of 78 cards that represent themes common to the human experience, and adopting a card-reading practice can help you contextualize any given life situation and even boost your relationship with yourself. And, by understanding just one single card—your tarot birth card—you may be able to harness certain pieces of knowledge about yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

February Will Be So Fun And Flirty, Especially For These 3 Zodiac Signs

January was a messy month, and if you feel like you’re on your last leg, keep going just a little bit longer. You’re about to catch a break, because February is full of promise. Although the second month of the year starts out rough, it’s paving the way for so much excitement down the line. And if you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of February 2022 — Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — then you’re reaping all the benefits it has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Loving What Aquarius SZN Has To Offer Them This Week

Ever since last week’s the new moon in Aquarius, you’ve been feeling inspired by your dreams and committed to your goals. However, before you feel ready to start putting a plan in motion, you may need to give yourself a moment to process everything you’ve learned. Because Aquarius season is taking place alongside the Saturn — planet of discipline and maturity — you’ve been thinking less about instant gratification and more about long-term growth. Hard work can be a snooze, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 7, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re feeling lucky to have something you care so much about accomplishing.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

February 2022 monthly horoscopes predict one of the happiest periods of the year

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Get ready for a month that will ignite your heart, Aries. Right at the top of February, a new moon in your social sector arrives on the first. A burst of fun will be calling your name and you will likely spend time with many close friends in the weeks ahead. Now would also be an excellent time to expand your network or even try your hand at online dating, if single.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, February Could Be An Overwhelming Month

Astrology is cyclical, which means that difficult times are always followed by beautiful times, and sometimes, they even blend together. Even though February 2022 will be the worst month for these unlucky zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio — there are so many promising things awaiting them at the end of this journey. The sun is in visionary and intellectual Aquarius, encouraging you to go against the grain and believe in your most trailblazing ideas. However, opening your heart to something new isn’t always easy.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The Most Complicated Zodiac Pairings & How to Work Through Them

As a professional astrologer, many clients come to me wanting to know about relationships, not just romantic ones but also those with family, friends and coworkers. Compatibility is complicated. Not everyone naturally gets along, but astrology can help us find common ground even with those who feel like oil to our water. Here’s some of the most complicated zodiac pairings and how to work through them.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy