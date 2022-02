Permissions are a big deal when it comes to privacy. Get a hold of yours with these permission manager apps for Android. Permissions are a big deal on Android. They give apps access to potentially personal information. In addition, permission abuse is something that worries a lot of users. The best defense is by managing your permissions wisely. There are some apps that help you manage permissions, although the best method is still using the settings menu in your Android phone. We’ll go over some good permission manager apps for Android. However, Android 12’s privacy dashboard and other OS improvements will render all of these moot in the next few years.

