The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising anglers to immediately stop fishing below the Sanford Dam in Midland County. Construction work on the dam has the potential to change water currents and destabilize the ice and alter water conditions, the DNR said. The Sanford Dam is on the Tittabawassee River about 11 miles upstream from Midland. The Four Lakes Task Force is organizing the construction work to stabilize the dam after it was damaged in May 2020 by a flood and dam breach.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO