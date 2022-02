Integra LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IART): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 in-line. Revenue of $405.5M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.09M. For the first quarter 2022, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million vs. consensus of $378.84M, representing reported growth of approximately -1% to 1.5% and organic growth of approximately 0% to 2.5%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.67 to $0.71 vs. consensus of $0.74.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO