ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU Project Screen4Care Will Apply Sequencing, AI to Screen Newborns for Rare Diseases

By Justin Petrone
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – A team of academics, pharmaceutical firms, patient organizations, and life sciences companies in Europe has embarked on a new project to improve the diagnosis of patients with rare diseases by pairing genetic newborn screening and machine learning tools. The effort, called Screen4Care, commenced last October...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Untargeted sequencing of circulating microRNAs in a healthy and diseased older population

We performed untargeted profiling of circulating microRNAs (miRNAs) in a well characterized cohort of older adults to verify associations of health and disease-related biomarkers with systemic miRNA expression. Differential expression analysis revealed 30 miRNAs that significantly differed between healthy active, healthy sedentary and sedentary cardiovascular risk patients. Increased expression of miRNAs miR-193b-5p, miR-122-5p, miR-885-3p, miR-193a-5p, miR-34a-5p, miR-505-3p, miR-194-5p, miR-27b-3p, miR-885-5p, miR-23b-5b, miR-365a-3p, miR-365b-3p, miR-22-5p was associated with a higher metabolic risk profile, unfavourable macro- and microvascular health, lower physical activity (PA) as well as cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) levels. Increased expression of miR-342-3p, miR-1-3p, miR-92b-5p, miR-454-3p, miR-190a-5p and miR-375-3p was associated with a lower metabolic risk profile, favourable macro- and microvascular health as well as higher PA and CRF. Of note, the first two principal components explained as much as 20% and 11% of the data variance. miRNAs and their potential target genes appear to mediate disease- and health-related physiological and pathophysiological adaptations that need to be validated and supported by further downstream analysis in future studies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Project pools resources to speed up rare disease diagnoses

Rare diseases constitute a major health issue in Europe: An estimated 30 million people live with one, and of these, 50% have not received a diagnosis. The suffering caused by these disorders, both to patients and the doctors attempting to treat them, is immense—particularly when the disease's origin remains an unsolved mystery.
WORLD
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Sequencing#Eu#Efpia#Roche#Takeda Pharmaceuticals#Novartis#Proqr Therapeutics#The University Of Ferrara#Screen4care
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Boston Globe

Agios wins FDA approval for pill to treat rare blood disease

Federal regulators have approved the first medicine for people with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare blood disorder. Thursday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration marks a pivotal moment for Cambridge-based Agios Pharmaceutical as it turns a corner after a successful — but costly — run at developing cancer drugs. Chief executive Jackie Fouse said she hopes the pill ― to be sold under the brand name Pyrukynd ― will become a blockbuster, with annual sales of more than $1 billion, if it is eventually approved for two other blood disorders.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Rare bacterial strain isolated and sequenced

The development of the field of metagenomics―the study of genetic material from environmental samples―has revolutionized how we observe and discover new species. Many bacteria cannot be independently cultivated in the lab. Sometimes this is because the medium they are grown in is not suitable, sometimes it is because these bacteria thrive only in multispecies communities (such as many bacteria in our gut!) and sometimes this is because they can only grow in relation to another larger organism. A group of bacteria belonging to the final category are Candidatus phylum Dependentiae. Not much is known about this group because thus far, only three strains belonging to it have been isolated. But in a recent study, published in Microbiology Resource Announcements, Professor Masaharu Takemura from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) has succeeded in isolating the fourth such strain―Noda2021.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow’s warning on joining NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow for the two countries. A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry Friday voiced concern about what it described as efforts by...
POLITICS
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

West seeks to cripple Russian banks, currency in Ukraine sanctions

The United States and Western allies sought to cripple Russia's banking sector and currency Saturday with an extraordinary set of sanctions punishing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Taking measures unprecedented against a country of Russia's size and international stature, the allies cut selected banks from the SWIFT system, rendering them isolated from the rest of the world. They hobbled the Russian central bank's ability to use reserves to support the already sinking ruble, which a senior US official said will now "go into freefall." And they warned that a task force will "hunt down" the "yachts, jets, fancy cars and luxury homes" owned around the world by oligarchs in President Vladimir Putin's ultra-wealthy inner circle, the US official said.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

FDA Approves First Disease-Modifying Drug for Rare Anemia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' candidate treatment for a rare type of hemolytic anemia. The regulator gave PYRUKYND (mitapivat) the green light for adults diagnosed with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, an inherited disease that starts as chronic hemolytic anemia characterized by rapid red blood cell destruction. The inherited mutation in the PKLR gene may cause huge deficits in red blood cells and can lead to serious complications, including osteoporosis, gallstones, extramedullary hematopoiesis, pulmonary hypertension and iron overload. People with PK deficiency experience poor quality of life. Treatments are available but they come with short-term and long-term risks.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy