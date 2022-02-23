ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Planning commission postpones hearing for Upper Magnolia industrial center, will hear residential case first

By SARAH KING STAFF WRITER
chesterfieldobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chesterfield County Planning Commission has elected to move forward with the Upper Magnolia East rezoning case for public hearing next month, while postponing a public hearing date for the other side, Upper Magnolia West, pending big questions surrounding integral transportation components and environmental concerns following a three-hour work session last...

www.chesterfieldobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moseley, VA
City
Community, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
The Associated Press

Live updates: Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. he ministry’s statement Sunday does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Table#Infrastructure#Water District#Common Sense#Matoaca Planning#Eda

Comments / 0

Community Policy