Call of Duty: Vanguard just recently added one of the most popular – if not the most popular – Zombies weapons of all time, and Treyarch Studios is already planning on buffing it soon. We're talking of course about the Ray Gun, the epitomal Zombies weapon that takes out clumps of Zombies instantly and leaves others scrambling around as "crawlers" with its unique style and splash damage. Treyarch announced this week that it plans on buffing the weapon within an upcoming update, though specifics regarding which parts of the weapon that'll be buffed haven't yet been given.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO