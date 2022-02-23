ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brett Hankison: Trial begins for ex-officer charged in raid that killed Breonna Taylor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years after Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police, the only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched raid will stand trial Wednesday for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. Brett Hankison, now a former officer, fired 10 shots near a side door during the...

The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
State
Kentucky State
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
The Independent

Man shot dead in revenge for stolen Rolex, court told

A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
The Independent

Mother admits killing two-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Reid by reason of diminished responsibility. She had previously denied his murder.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the plea was acceptable after the Crown had received reports from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand...
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
CBS Denver

5 People Killed In Tragic Commerce City Crash On Highway 85

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people tragically died in a crash on Friday night in Commerce City. Police responded to 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 at around 9:30 p.m. Initially, four people died at the scene, and four other people were hospitalized. One of those sent to the hospital later died. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash. (credit: CBS) Images from the scene are dramatic. One SUV appears to be suspended and resting on a roadside billboard. (credit: CBS) While investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor, it’s not clear if either driver was under the influence. About two hours later, police rushed to a call about shots fired during a party at an apartment complex near the same intersection.
