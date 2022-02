Avanos Medical press release (NYSE:AVNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $193.4M (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.08M. The company expects FY2022 net sales to be between $830M to $850M (vs. consensus of $780.32M), which assumes organic growth between 3% to 6%. Gross profit margins are expected to be between 55 percent to 57 percent with adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.55 to $1.75 vs. consensus of $1.52.

