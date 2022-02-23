ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming at Colorado State odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKmCA_0eMjVwUr00

The Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West) visit the Colorado State Rams (21-4, 11-4) Wednesday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we look at the Wyoming vs. Colorado State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Cowboys are coming off a 75-67 win against Air Force, although they’ve failed to cover their last two games. Wyoming lost 75-66 at New Mexico Feb. 15 in its most recent road outing.

The Rams are likely champing at the bit to get back on the court after getting routed 72-51 at UNLV Saturday in their last action. It was the team’s first loss since falling 84-78 in overtime Jan. 31 at Wyoming.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Wyoming at Colorado State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Wyoming +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Colorado State -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Wyoming +6.5 (-115) | Colorado State -6.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Wyoming at Colorado State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado State 74, Wyoming 70

Colorado State (-280) is too expensive on the money line, costing you over two and a half times your potential return.

PASS.

WYOMING +6.5 (-115) is worth a small-unit play. The Cowboys are catching over three baskets in a game which should be super competitive and close. These teams are nearly a mirror of each other, and the last time they faced each other the game was decided in overtime.

Colorado State might have given bettors a lot more confidence until getting pounded last time out in Las Vegas against the Runnin’ Rebels. It should be much better at home, but the safe play is taking the Cowboys to lasso the cash.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

The UNDER 144.5 (-110) is the lean, ever so slightly. The Under has cashed in each of the past seven on the road for Wyoming while going 13-5 in the last 18 games overall for Colorado State.

The last time these teams played, we saw the Over cash, but that was also decided in overtime. We should see a lower score in this one.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pre-free agency odds for Super Bowl 57

The NFL offseason is heating up as the NFL combine is next week and free agency starts in a couple of weeks. With the new league year coming quickly, let’s have a look at the updated odds to win Super Bowl LVII next year, which will be played at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Texas needs to improve upon the most in 2022

Texas did not have an ideal season by any means under Steve Sarkisian in his first season. The Longhorns took a step backward finishing the season 5-7, and not making a bowl game. A lot of the struggles the team had in 2021 could be attributed to the depleted that Sarkisian inherited, as it was decimated by players transferring out and players who simply did not pan out from Tom Herman’s recruiting classes.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saturday's alright for winning as LSU tops Southern in second weekend game.

The Tigers won their second game of the weekend on Saturday, but things didn’t start off very positive in what was ultimately a 9-2 win over the Southern Jaguars. Ma’Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound for LSU who allowed two earned runs in four innings of work. Tre Morgan led the Tigers at the plate going 4 for 5 with three RBI followed by Merrifield and Thompson who both finished 2 for 3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
