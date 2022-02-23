Video: Cannibal Corpse Crowd Starts Chant of “F*** Chris Barnes!”

What happened to the infamous Ford V8 that took Bonnie and Clyde across the nation on their 13 victim killing and robbing spree?. Bonnie and Clyde were some of history’s most infamous killers ever to use the vast roads of America to their advantage. The stories of their various adventures in the world of crime have made them icons in the minds of most Americans. Traveling mainly through Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Missouri, these criminals would go on to terrify the nation with their intense killing spree of 13 people. This wild string of killing and robbery was completed with a stolen 1934 Ford V8, which was faster than most police vehicles at the time. But, of course, that car is now a piece of American history as it is the car that the devilish duo would lose their lives in. So, where is it now?

