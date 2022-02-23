ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BM5: Athens, no ... Columbus, yes? | TackettNuts? | QB outlook going forward

By Dan Rubin
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Ohio State go into Georgia and get a coveted defensive back?. Can Ohio State go into Louisiana and get a coveted linebacker?. What is the outlook on the QB recruiting front going...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft, with big, bold trade predictions

Go big, or go home, right? We say right -- and then we say get ready for a crazy 2022 NFL mock draft that predicts big first-round trades, and even bigger star quarterback deals. This first-round mock draft is based on our original-recipe 2022 NFL mock draft (which you can...
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
247Sports

Slow start dooms Kentucky in 75-73 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time this season Kentucky was tasked with going inside enemy territory of one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference as the Wildcats faced Arkansas Saturday in sold out Bud Walton Arena. And for the third time, UK came away with a...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Badgers inching closer to Big Ten regular-season title after victory over Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers will arrive back in Madison later Saturday night all alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings with a week remaining in the regular season. The No. 13 Badgers (23-5, 14-4) defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 66-61, to become the first ranked team to win at Jersey Mike's Arena this season. The victory moved Wisconsin a full game ahead of Purdue and a game and a half ahead of Illinois in the conference. Purdue entered the day alone in first but lost to Michigan State on the road. Illinois lost to Ohio State at home on Thursday.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

2023 QB Jacobe Robinson commits to Boston College

The first thing that stood out to 2023 Henderson (Texas) quarterback Jacobe Robinson when Boston College first established contact with him at the end of his junior season was his fit in its offense. He liked its balance and saw himself settling into the scheme nicely. So, when Boston College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

MAC withdrawing proposal for NFL-style joint football practices, per report

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will withdraw a proposal calling for NFL-style joint practices in college football, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The proposal obtained by Auerbach, which called for policy to go into effect Aug. 1 if approved, emphasized that other sports have embarked in scrimmages or exhibitions against other institutions and that football teams should have the same opportunity if desired.
NFL
247Sports

Another strong start for FSU in 7-1 victory over Samford

No. 10 Florida State defeated Samford, 7-1, on Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles used a collection of extra-base hits to post their offensive numbers, while they got another strong start by Bryce Hubbart on the mound. Hubbart improved to 2-0 on the season as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

BM5: Video helped the podcast star

The only constant is change. And if you are listening to our show directly from our site, or from Apple Podcasts, or Spotify -- or any other audio-only service -- literally nothing will change for you. However, if you are listening (and now watching) our show via YouTube, you have the unfortunate situation of having to see our faces. Yes, we will be doing most of our shows on YouTube with video in full effect. And we apologize in advance for that.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Oregon State Baseball Holds On To Sweep Xavier

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Mitchell Verburg struck out Jerry Huntzinger with the tying run on third base in the top of the ninth to send 12th-ranked Oregon State to a 5-4 win and series sweep of Xavier Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. Xavier’s Matthew Deprey drove a pitch from Verburg...
SURPRISE, AZ
247Sports

Hurricanes collapse in final minute in loss to Hokies

The Miami Hurricanes were in prime position for Jim Larranaga to set the school record for most victories by a coach. However, the Hurricanes squandered a six-point lead in the final minute and lost 71-70 to Virginia Tech in the regular season home finale on Saturday. "Losing is disappointing," Larranaga...
MIAMI, FL

