ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Is Eating Lots of Protein a Waste?

By Robert Born
boxrox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein is necessary to build muscle, so the more protein the better, right? Or is eating lots of protein a waste? Check out below to understand what is the best outcome. Protein is a macronutrient that forms the basic building blocks for your body to grow, recover and operate. It is...

www.boxrox.com

Comments / 2

_Samuel_
3d ago

Injesting too much protein at once is a waste. Your body can only process so much at one time, and the rest goes to waste... literally. Distributing it evenly throughout the day will help you absorb more. While in the military, I consumed 30g 6 times a day, and that helped me maintain lean muscle mass at my weight of 180lbs.

Reply
7
Related
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein A#Calories#Steroids#Sport Physiology#Renaissance Periodization
shefinds

The One Breakfast Item You Should Never Order From McDonald’s, According To Health Experts

Eating breakfast out is one of the most fun ways to start off a relaxing weekend. Sometimes, running to a fast food restaraunt is an easy way to do this, and satisfy your cravings quickly. If your chain of choice is the classic McDonald’s, health experts have noted that there is one menu item there you might want to be weary of for your overall health and/if you are trying to lose weight.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reader's Digest

This Is Why You Should Put Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher

TikTok takes what we thought we knew about cooking and cleaning and absolutely shatters our beliefs. Remember that TikTok mac and cheese recipe? It transformed the way I’ll make Kraft mac forever! For the cleaning fans out there, get ready—this viral video is about to change the way you load your dishwasher for good.
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Ingredients You Should Never Use On Mature Skin, According To Plastic Surgeons

As you grow older, the barrier of your skin begins to grow more delicate, and collagen production may begin to decrease, resulting in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There are a number of powerful ingredients you can include in your skincare routine which can help to keep signs of aging at bay, but there’s also a chance your beauty lineup may be making your skin worse.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy