ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Very Capitalist History of the American Coffee Break

By Madeleine Davies
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we think of the coffee break, ideally, as a respite from our work day. It’s a chance to slow down, breathe in the scent of coffee beans, and enjoy a comforting hot or cold beverage that will give you the boost needed to make it until your 5 p.m. —...

www.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pollan
Reader's Digest

Coca-Cola Dropped a New Beverage for 2022—And We’re Already Obsessed

When it comes to nostalgic sodas, you already know Coca-Cola is at the top of the list. This beverage brand has been producing iconic drinks for over 130 years. But that hasn’t stopped them from discontinuing less popular drink brands and creating new products. Coca-Cola recently launched a new Coke Zero that’s supposed to appeal to millennials. Keepin’ up with the times! Now another brand-new Coke flavor is rolling out as we speak: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Here’s what we know about it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Break#Coffee Beans#History Of Coffee#Cup Of Coffee#U S Department Of Labor#Food Drink#Beverages#American
Fortune

Wake up and smell the coffee: The agricultural commodity market is broken

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The coffee crisis brewing in Central America is not just the result of climate change accelerating the spread of crop disease, but also the perpetual reliance on individual commodities to prop up global markets and offer the only solution to poverty for millions of smallholders worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
Bon Appétit

The Best Drip Coffee Makers, According to a Highly Caffeinated BA Staffer

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Shopping for a new drip coffeemaker can be positively daunting. But there are a handful of features that distinguish the best drip coffee makers; the ones that can consistently brew a cup of joe that will knock your house slippers off. My favorite is the Moccamaster Technivorm KBT, which produces the best homemade drip coffee I’ve ever tasted. It reliably churns out coffee that’s smooth, never sour or bitter, and actually evokes the tasting notes listed on a bag of beans. My college coffeepot could never.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

What does a world-famous bartender drink first thing in the morning?

First Things First is a series chronicling the morning beverage routines of some of our favorite people. What can you learn about a person from their coffee mug collection? If that someone is Aaron Polsky, the Los Angeles–based founder of ready-to-drink cocktail company LiveWire Drinks, you'd rightfully surmise that he's a loving cat dad with an affinity for rock and roll, Larry David's bristly sense of humor, and old-school Nintendo games. But then, as you make your way toward the back of the shelf, you may wonder about an outlier cup adorned with ballet slippers and more text than a Dr. Bronner's soap bottle. Don't worry, there's a story behind that one, too.
DRINKS
Eater

An Atlas District Cafe That Makes Its Own Vermouth Expands to Union Market

H Street NE’s all-day Mediterranean mainstay Sospeso doubles down on Northeast with a new Union Market stall stocked with meze, spreads, flaky phyllo pies, and homemade vermouth sold by the pouch. Sospeso owners Michael and Hatice Rosato debut the fast-casual offshoot on Friday, February 25, inside Union Market (1309...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS News

How to taste sparkling wine like a professional

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on the effects climate change is having on the European wine industry. While in England, she met Stephen Skelton, a viticulturist and "Master of Wine." Until recently, Skelton said the English climate was too cold to produce quality sparkling wine that made Champagne, France, famous.
DRINKS
The Skanner News

Free African American History Group Webinar

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon’s African American Special Interest group meets every third Saturday, via ZOOM, from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The February 19 presentation will on Blogging Your Family History, presented by Craig Siulinski. Blog writing can be an easy, enjoyable, and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy