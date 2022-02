Paramount+, which will soon hit its one-year anniversary, has hit 32.8 million subscribers, ViacomCBS revealed on Tuesday as part of its quarterly earnings. The company, which also announced a name rebrand from ViacomCBS to just “Paramount” on Tuesday, added 9.4 million subscribers in the fourth quarter for a total of 54 million total subscribers to offerings that also include Showtime OTT.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount+ to Stream All Sister Studio Movies Beginning in 2024'A Quiet Place Part III' Arriving in 2025Paramount+ to Launch in France With Canal+ Partnership According to the company’s earnings announcement, Paramount+ subscriptions were driven by films and TV...

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO