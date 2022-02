Knowing how to breathe underwater in Horizon Forbidden West and unlock the diving mask will open up all manner of new areas for you to explore. Many locations, collectibles and items are gated off by deep water that goes too far or deep for Aloy to successfully hold her breath. Fortunately, when you can finally craft the Horizon Forbidden West Diving Mask, you'll get unlimited oxygen and be able to dive as deep as you want for as long as you want. I guess the bends aren't a thing a thousand years in the future for Horizon Forbidden West? Either way, here's how to breathe underwater in Horizon Forbidden West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO