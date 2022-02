The Taoiseach has defended the HSE after claims of “sloppiness” in its financial reporting.HSE chief executive Paul Reid also defended the organisation, denying allegations of “fake targets” for hiring staff and that there is a “black hole” in its budget.It comes after the Sunday Business Post reported comments claimed to have been made by officials at the Department of Health at a meeting on January 27 to discuss the health budget oversight group.Over the last two years, there has been record recruitment into the HSEMicheal MartinThe Irish premier said on Monday that he had “faith” in the HSE and indicated...

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO