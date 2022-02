When it comes to birds, crows often get a bad rap. Some people associate the jet-black birds with bad omens, but in actuality, corvids are highly intelligent scavengers capable of adapting to their environment, making analogies, and communicating. Researchers say ravens and crows are some of the world’s most intelligent birds. In fact, they have about the same intelligence level as a 7-year-old human child!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO