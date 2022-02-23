Jersey children's services inquiry into online data breaches

- Total loss in 2020: $194,473,055 - Total victims in 2020: 45,330 A personal data breach is a security breach where protected, sensitive, or confidential information is transmitted, processed, stolen, or viewed by an individual or party who is not authorized to do so. Many types of personal information can be compromised in a breach such as credit card information, email addresses, and other sensitive information. Data breaches can happen when a hacker accesses a computer and steals files, through ransomware or malware attacks, phishing scams, or denial of service. Preventing a personal breach is possible though. Creating complex passwords and changing them frequently, setting up account alerts, using multifactor authentication, and shopping with a credit card are all helpful steps to prevent such breaches and to keep your personal information safe.

