Jersey children's services inquiry into online data breaches

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJersey's children's services department failed to meet responsibilities for protecting data twice in six months, the data protection authority has found. The information commissioner said the department shared sensitive information with people it should not have on both occasions....

www.bbc.com

ZDNet

464 Australian data breaches reported to the OAIC in latter half of 2021

The private health services industry is once again the sector with the highest number of reported data breaches in Australia, accounting for 18% of all breaches notified to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) during the latter half of 2021. Out of the total 464 data breach notifications...
AUSTRALIA
pymnts

California Adds Pressure on Big Tech With Children's Data Bill

California lawmakers Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) introduced on Wednesday evening a bill that seeks to protect children´s data online. The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act would require businesses that create goods or services for children to comply with specified standards, including considering the best interests of children when designing, developing and providing these goods and services.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Personal data breach

- Total loss in 2020: $194,473,055 - Total victims in 2020: 45,330 A personal data breach is a security breach where protected, sensitive, or confidential information is transmitted, processed, stolen, or viewed by an individual or party who is not authorized to do so. Many types of personal information can be compromised in a breach such as credit card information, email addresses, and other sensitive information. Data breaches can happen when a hacker accesses a computer and steals files, through ransomware or malware attacks, phishing scams, or denial of service. Preventing a personal breach is possible though. Creating complex passwords and changing them frequently, setting up account alerts, using multifactor authentication, and shopping with a credit card are all helpful steps to prevent such breaches and to keep your personal information safe.
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

Data breaches and your business

Data breaches are one of three top cybercrime threats that businesses need to know about — the others being email-based thefts and ransomware. Businesses that plan and prepare can prevent the crime. This means applying good management practices to cybersecurity and technology, and devoting reasonable resources to improve cyber defenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRGV

Equifax clients affected by data breach

Officials are urging people to check if they've been impacted by a widespread personal information breach. After reaching a settlement, Equifax is providing free credit monitoring to those possibly impacted by a 2017 data breach that exposed social security numbers and more. Federal agencies believe 147 million people could be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGMI

DOL says hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians impacted by data breach

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Investigators now say the breach of a state database exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians in late January. Personal data in active, expired, revoked or suspended licenses was stolen by the hackers from the Washington State Department of Licensing. Investigators say up...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare clearinghouse to pay $1.12M to settle data breach

Inmediata Health Group agreed to pay $1.12 million to resolve allegations it put patients at risk during a 2019 data breach that affected 1.5 million people, Top Class Actions reported. Inmediata is a Puerto Rico-based healthcare clearinghouse. It ensures providers' medical claims are error-free so payers can accurately process them.
BUSINESS
WGAL

Equifax data breach settlement email: Is it legitimate?

Viewers are reaching out to the 8 On Your Side team and asking about an email offering free credit monitoring in connection with a well-known data breach. Viewers want to know if the email is real. The message immediately makes people suspicious because it claims to be from one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

South Shore Hospital breach leaves 116,000 patients' data vulnerable

Chicago-based South Shore Hospital notified current and former patients about a cybersecurity incident that left 115,670 patients' protected information vulnerable. On Dec. 10, the hospital was alerted that unauthorized activity was occurring on its network. The hospital activated emergency operating protocols and hired a security team to investigate the matter.
HEALTH INSURANCE
MLive

Data breach at Saginaw corporation impacts 521,000 people

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI – An August data breach at Saginaw-based Morley Services affected more than 521,000 former employees, current employees and customers. Anyone impacted by the data breach was notified at the beginning of February. “Morley is not aware of any evidence indicating the misuse of any information potentially...
SAGINAW, MI

