The Pueblo Central Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 after an 85-53 win over Golden. Central trailed by 2 late in the first half, but Kadyn Betts drilled a long three at the buzzer which changed the momentum. Central took a 1-point lead into the locker room, and ran away from there. The post Pueblo Central advances to Sweet-16 appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 51 MINUTES AGO