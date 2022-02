I scatter a pile of children’s books in front of me. My two year-old, Riaan, looks over them, quickly grabs one, and hands it to me to read to him. It’s titled, “I Love You, Daddy,” about an endearing relationship between a bear daddy and his cub, and it’s one of Riaan’s favorites. I read it to him, sometimes in funny accents, and Riaan claps his fists in glee. He helps me turn the pages. When the book ends, he cries. He wants me to read it again.

