Do you say "Italian Ice" or "Water Ice"? Whatever you call it, you've got more of it coming your way in a matter of days and I have the scoop... Before I tell you where to get it, let's get what we call it out of the way. Like many of you, I'm a born and raised Jersey girl which does not always mean you blend well in other states. We have our own way of talking in Jersey that makes people scratch their heads. All the time I would hear, “wait, what did you say?” and have to explain myself.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO