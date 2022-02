According to new leaks, a King Kong and Godzilla crossover has been slated for Warzone and Vanguard. Call of Duty fans could be in for quite the treat if these latest leaks are anything to be believed. While it might seem a bit outlandish, reliable leakers @RealiityUK and @TheGhostofHope have both claimed that King Kong and Godzilla could be making their way to the games as part of a new event.

