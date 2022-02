While Kanye West’s fans were excited for Donda 2 and the Donda Experience Performance in Miami, the event was plagued by sound issues. Everything was fine at first, but the technical difficulties eventually got so bad that Ye hurled his mic out of frustration when performing “Jail 2” with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. It seems his vocals were cutting out, he was having problems with his in-ear, and he was supposed to play the song live but couldn’t, per TMZ. According to the outlet, the issues were worse via livestream than at the show.

