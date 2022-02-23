CBS Orders Music Stars’ ‘Superfan’ Game Show

Matt Warburton, a former Simpsons writer and frequent Mindy Kaling collaborator, is behind the single-camera sitcom pilot "set in a small Ohio town where the local newspaper goes out of business, leaving the ambitious, angsty reporters of the high school newspaper as the only people left to report on scandals, dig up corruption and generally polish the rust off their rust-belt community," per Variety. Burton was showrunner of The Mindy Project and has written for Kaling's other series, including co-creating their reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral.
