The devastating impact of Scotland's 'not proven' verdict on rape victims

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO