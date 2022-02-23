ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway builds momentum in 2021, expects growth in 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubway had a record-setting year in 2021 driven by the launch of the company's biggest menu update in history, dubbed "Eat Fresh, Refresh," and the kick-off of its ongoing multi-year transformation, according to a press release. Subway ended 2021 with sales exceeding projections by nearly $1.4 billion and its...

