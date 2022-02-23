5 Typical Closing Costs in Ontario

It can take some time to go from a signed offer to a new homeowner, even if the homebuying stars align just right. According to recent data from the Ellie Mae Origination Insight Report, it takes, on average, about 51 days to close on a home—but the process can be much shorter or longer depending on your unique situation. Moreover, the type of loan or mortgage lender you choose when financing your home can have a big impact on the timeline. For example, buying a home with a conventional mortgage loan takes, on average, about 49 days from start to finish. The timeline for buying a home with a government-backed Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan typically takes longer, at an average of 54 days, according to Ellie Mae.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO