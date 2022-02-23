ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Crowd Called Out For More: An Appreciation Of Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I met Gary Brooker, at his well-appointed house in Surrey in the late 1980s, he was typically matter-of-fact about how he had come to buy the property. “‘A Whiter Shade’ paid for this,” he told me. That was Gary: pragmatic, witty, and...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

RIP Gary Brooker, 76, of Procol Harum Fame, Singer of Rock Classic “Whiter Shade of Pale”

Gary Brooker has died from cancer. He was 76. The leader of the group Procol Harum was most famous for “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” a rock classic that he sang the heart out of. Procol Harum had other hits but my favorite was and still is “Conquistador,” which you’ll see below. His smoky voice made all the band’s songs offer a combination of orchestral rock and soul.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy