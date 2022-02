Walt Disney World in Florida is dropping its mask mandate for vaccinated guests starting this week. On Tuesday, the park announced that face coverings will now be optional for visitors who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes all indoor and outdoor spaces, with the exception of transportation. All guests 2 years and older will be required to wear a mask on enclosed transportation including on the monorail and buses, according to the the resort’s website.

