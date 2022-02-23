ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New grain bin door with safety latch from Sukup Manufacturing

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Hanig, bin sales director for Sukup Manufacturing, explains the safety...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

This marks Grain Bin Safety Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are giving advice to farmers for Grain Bin Safety Week, which runs from February 20 to February 26. Based on Purdue University’s 2020 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Some safety tips for working in or around grain bins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Grain Bin Safety week is from February 20 through 26, and during this week it is encouraged that people review safety tips for when in or around grain bins. “Often times we become complacent when doing tasks we have done a thousand times and for farmers that often means working in […]
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: Grain bin safety with John Tuttle, Brock Bins

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are observing National Grain Bin Safety Week with a series of visits with grain bin manufacturing companies. Today, we hear from John Tuttle, the head of Sales and Marketing for Brock Bins. “Bin safety is really a tragic issue and we face it every...
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Nominate your fire department to win a grain bin rescue tube

For the ninth year, farm and ranch insurer Nationwide is marking Grain Bin Safety Week by holding the Nominate Your Fire Department Contest in partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS). The annual campaign supplies rural fire departments with the rescue equipment and training needed to act...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latch#Farm Machinery#Sukup Manufacturing#Bin
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China targets bigger soy crop to bolster food self-sufficiency

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China will launch measures to increase soybean output, a major annual policy document said late on Tuesday, while also promoting modern greenhouses to bolster food production, as Beijing reinforces food security. The annual rural policy blueprint, known as the "No.1 document", said that stable farm...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Towards a software architecture to manage occupational safety at grain handling and storage facilities

The study had as objective to evaluate occupational hazards on grain storage unit to define a conceptual model, implemented in an algorithm to manage the grains storage facilities safety standards compliance. Sampling points location were defined for static quantification of noise, dust and heat stress hazards in grains pre-processing operations to indicate the effectiveness of the control measures implemented. Safety standards applied to grain handling and storage facilities were identified and selected. Chart flows were elaborated to the algorithm logics and conceptual modeling. The highest level of noise was present in the grain cleaning operation (99.1Â dB), while the expedition operation has the highest level of dust (20.27%). The heat stress was present in the grain drying operation (43.64 WBGT). Noise analysis did not show a difference between grains, only between operations. The flow of corn grain mass caused higher dust concentrations in the expedition operation. The method applied to characterize and quantify the hazards in grain storage units was satisfactory, and it is recommended as standard, for use in corn and soybean grains handling and storage units. The algorithm to manage occupational safety at storage facilities collaborates to monitor the safety compliance on postharvest operations.
SOFTWARE
WTHI

Local firefighters undergo grain bin rescue training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Between 25 and 40 grain bin rescues occur across the country each year. In Indiana, there are approximately two to five. On Saturday, firefighters received training on what to do in these rare, but dangerous situations. About 60% of farmers caught in a grain bin...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Agriculture Online

Brazil's BRF says food sales fell in January to levels below projections

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lorival Luz, chief executive officer of Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA , said on Wednesday that food sales fell in January to levels below projected by the company amid a challenging operating environment in its home market. Luz, who was discussing fourth-quarter...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Minimal deliveries expected against CBOT March corn, soy futures

CHICAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) March corn and soybean futures should be minimal on Monday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, citing firm cash markets. Traders expected no deliveries against CBOT March corn, soybean or soymeal futures. For soyoil,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU cuts 2021/22 wheat crop estimate, raises maize forecast

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday lowered its forecast of 2021/22 usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, to 129.8 million tonnes from 130.5 million previously. In monthly supply and demand projections, the Commission also reduced its outlook for common wheat stocks at the end...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China wants more cooking oil to come from home-grown soybeans

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China will plant soybeans on every patch of land possible this year, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on huge annual imports. The minister, Tang Renjian, announced his plan after the government outlined a raft of measures to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs tumble in profit-taking retreat after seven sessions of gains

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended down sharply on Wednesday in a profit-taking setback following seven sessions of gains that took actively-traded nearby months to contract highs. A bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cold storage report on Tuesday showed larger frozen pork supplies,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports to rise to record $183.5 billion in FY 2022

CHICAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The value of U.S. farm exports will reach a record $183.5 billion in 2022, the government said on Thursday. Overseas demand from traditional trading partners has remained strong despite recent price increases, U.S. Agriculture Department chief economist Seth Meyer said at the agency's annual Agricultural Outlook Forum. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans hit 9-1/2-yr high on Ukraine crisis, improving U.S. demand

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged to a 9-1/2-year high on Wednesday on rising Russia-Ukraine tensions that lifted global vegetable oil prices and on improved U.S. export prospects as Brazilian cash premiums climbed. * CBOT May soybeans ended up 36 cents at $16.71 a bushel after peaking at $16.75, the highest for a most-active contract since September 2012. * CBOT May soyoil ended up 0.52 cent at 70.58 cents per lb and CBOT May soymeal ended $15.20 higher at $466.00 a ton. * All soyoil contracts and nearly all soybean contracts posted life-of-contract highs during the session. * Soybeans remain well supported by poor crop conditions in parts of South America, although rains forecast for dry areas of Argentina and southern Brazil this week offered some relief. The shortfall in Brazil has slowed farmer selling and sent local cash prices higher, making U.S. supplies more competitive on the global market. * Uncertainty over sunflower oil supplies due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is spurring demand for rivals palm oil and soyoil, fuelling a red-hot vegetable oil market. * China will plant soybeans on every patch of land possible this year, the agriculture minister said, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on huge annual imports. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for shipment in the 2022/23 season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said. * The USDA is due to issue its outlook for 2022 U.S. soybean acreage on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect 89.2 million acres (360,979 square kilometers) planted. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from two days of declines with weather in focus

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.8% on Wednesday, halting a two-day fall with the market underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. "It is the size of the crop in South America...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs rise for seventh straight session on tight supplies

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed to fresh highs on Tuesday in a seventh straight session of gains, lifted by strong domestic demand and tight supplies of hogs. Broader commodities market gains added support to hogs as concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop on profit-taking after hitting 9-1/2-yr high on Ukraine crisis

CHICAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Thursday in a profit-taking retreat after surging to a 9-1/2-year peak following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent global farm commodities markets soaring. * CBOT May soybeans ended down 69-1/2 cents at $15.84-1/2 a bushel. The contract on Thursday reached the highest for a most-active contract since September 2012. * For the week, May soybeans were down 1.2%, the first weekly drop in six weeks. * CBOT May soyoil ended 3.04 cents lower at 68.93 cents per lb after hitting all-time high for a most-active contract on Thursday. * CBOT May soymeal ended $12.90 lower at $442.70 a ton. * Traders monitored the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that could limit Black Sea exports of vegetable oil. The countries account for about 80% of global exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil. * Improving rain forecasts in South America's primary crop growing regions weighed on the market. * For the week ended Feb. 17, U.S. exporters sold 2.099 million tonnes of soybeans with old crop sales down 6% from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Old crop sales beat analyst predictions. * In a daily sales announcement, the USDA said U.S. exporters sold 334,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, along with 285,000 tonnes to undisclosed destinations for shipment in the current and next marketing years. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle drops on lower cash prices, hogs extend decline

CHICAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped on Friday as cash market prices this week were lower than anticipated, while lean hog futures dropped for a third straight session. Weakening wholesale beef prices added pressure to live cattle, along with adequate supplies of animals available...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat tumbles on profit-taking after war-fueled surge to 13-1/2 year peak

CHICAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures tumbled on Friday in a profit-taking and commercial selling retreat from multi-year highs after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine sparked concerns about global supplies from the major grain exporting region. * Actively traded Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May soft red winter wheat and K.C. May hard red winter wheat dropped by their expanded daily 75-cent-per-bushel daily trading limits. Both will continue to trade with expanded 75-cent limits on Monday, CME Group said. * CBOT May settled at $8.59-3/4 a bushel, down 75 cents after earlier hitting the highest point for a most-active contract since June 2008. * For the week, CBOT May wheat was up 6.9%, the largest weekly percentage gain for a most-active contract in seven months. * K.C. May wheat ended down 75 cents at $8.91 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was down 60 cents at $9.60-1/4. * March through September 2022 CBOT wheat contracts and March and May K.C. contacts posted life-of-contract highs during the session. * Ukrainian ports are closed to commercial shipping after Russian forces invaded the country. * Grain exporters are looking for alternative sources of wheat and corn as a Russian invasion cuts off Ukrainian supplies, with European Union producers Romania and France being used to cover some nearby loadings, traders said on Friday. * U.S. exporters sold 686,100 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Feb. 17, up from the previous week's sales of 128,600 and above analyst predictions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy