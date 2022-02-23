ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022: 8 Academy Awards won't be presented live this year

 5 days ago

Eight major Oscars will not be presented live on this year's show in an effort to present a more TV friendly telecast, the Academy announced Tuesday.

The awards will be given out an hour ahead of time, edited down, and then cut into the live telecast. The Academy pointed out that everyone will still have their “Oscar moment” -- all nominees will still have their names read in their categories and all winners will have their acceptance speeches televised.

Those categories being handed out ahead of the live telecast are: documentary (short subject), film editing, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), production design, short film (animated), short film (live action) and sound.

In a letter to Academy members, president David Rubin said, "It was evident we needed to make some decisions about the broadcast that are in the best interest of the future of our show and our organization."

The move, Rubin continued, was made to "prioritize the television audience to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant" by allowing for "more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes."

Rubin reiterated that "the show's flow does not change, though it will become tighter and more electric with this new cadence."

"We realize these kinds of changes can prompt concern about equity, and we ask you to understand our goal has been to find a balance in which nominees, winners, members, and viewing audience all have a rewarding show experience," Rubin said. "Moving forward we will assess this change and will continue to look for additional ways to make our show more entertaining and more thrilling for all involved, inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home."

This year's ceremony is produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards airs March 27 on ABC.

