Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it promises to be one of the biggest expansions the game has ever seen. But unlike with Destiny’s other expansions, a big draw for The Witch Queen is its story. Not only has Bungie been working to improve the Destiny universe over the past few years, but this is also a follow-up to The Taken King — the 2015 expansion to the original Destiny, and one that players still praise for its story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO