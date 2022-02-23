Spring today, snow to follow

Connecticut residents were set to get a spring preview today, but winter weather will return Thursday night.

Starting late Thursday, a winter storm will move into the area, and spend most of Friday dropping snow, with totals accumulating up to 6 or 8 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Alan Dunham said.

“It’s not going to be a fun one,” Dunham said of Friday’s morning commute.

Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid-30s, but there won’t be much wind to worry about, he said.

Dunham said uncertainty remains about which portions of the state will receive snow and which will receive more of a mix with sleet. In general, the areas further north will see more snow, he said.

In the more immediate future, the sun was expected to shine this afternoon, and temperatures would reach the 60s. Thursday will be partly sunny too, but cooler, in the 30s, Dunham said.