Ahana fortifies Presto data lake security

By Paul Gillin
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhana Cloud Inc., which sells commercial and managed versions of the Presto open-source distributed query engine, today announced what it says are significantly improved security features on its cloud service, including multi-user support, fine-grained access controls for data lakes with Apache Ranger and audit support. Ahana is one of...

siliconangle.com

