Video Shows 2 Black Hawk Helicopters Crash Near Popular Ski Resort

Photo: Getty Images

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise Tuesday (February 22) morning near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard confirmed on its verified Twitter account .

The two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk choppers went down near Mineral Basin, part of the Snowbird ski resort located in Little Cottonwood Canyon, about 30 miles outside of Salt Lake City at around 9:30 a.m.

The Utah National Guard confirmed zero injuries were reported in the accident.

"We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation," the Utah National Guard tweeted .

Jared Jones , chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard, confirmed that the two choppers were trying to land as part of a routine survivability and mobility mountain training exercise at the time of the crash.

“As they landed, the snow kicked up and the aircraft probably lost sight of the ground," Jones said via NBC News . "We know there were portions of the rotor blade that separated from the helicopter and struck the second helicopter."

Jones also said that no fuel leaked during the crash and called it "a blessing that everyone was okay" in relation to the crew members involved.

Mineral Basin, which is the southeast face of Snowbird resort, has several double black diamond-level slopes for experienced skiers and snowboarders.

The Utah National Guard confirmed all previously scheduled training were canceled after the accident on Tuesday pending a safety, KSL.com reports.