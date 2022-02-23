Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Westchester

John Canale was last seen on West Broad Street in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The family of a missing man who works in Westchester is seeking help in locating their loved one.

An alert was issued for 33-year-old John Canale, a Bronx resident who works in Mount Vernon.

According to his family, he was last seen in the area around West Broad Street in Mount Vernon at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Canale was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Officials noted that he drives a blue Lexus.

Anyone with information regarding Canale’s whereabouts has been asked to contact his family members by calling (917) 560-5773.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.