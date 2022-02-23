ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObKOW_0eMj7QYE00
John Canale was last seen on West Broad Street in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The family of a missing man who works in Westchester is seeking help in locating their loved one.

An alert was issued for 33-year-old John Canale, a Bronx resident who works in Mount Vernon.

According to his family, he was last seen in the area around West Broad Street in Mount Vernon at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Canale was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Officials noted that he drives a blue Lexus.

Anyone with information regarding Canale’s whereabouts has been asked to contact his family members by calling (917) 560-5773.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Overnight Suffolk County Crash

Police are investigation a double-fatal overnight Long Island crash.It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip.A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood S…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

1 Purportedly Dead In Black Horse Pike Crash

One person was killed in a crash on Black Horse Pike Friday, Feb. 25 in Gloucester County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near Maxine Avenue around 6 p.m. The is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Two Killed In Wrong-Way Suffolk County Crash

The identities have been released of two men who were killed in a wrong-way Long Island crash. It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip. A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed In Fiery Westchester Crash

A 37-year-old Westchester County man was killed in a fiery crash with a driver from Fairfield County New York State Police announced. Investigators from New York State Police Troop T responded to the scene in Westchester at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 on I-287 in the town of Harrison.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Accused Of Spray Painting His Tag On CT Highway Bridge

A 29-year-old tagger known to police in Connecticut and Massachusetts was busted after being caught spray-painting his mark on a Hartford County bridge, authorities announced. Connecticut State Police troopers on patrol at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 were entering the Whitehead Highway from I-91 in Hartford, when he spotted two people under a highway bridge actively spray-painting graffiti on support beams.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Human Remains Found In Baltimore County: Report

Human remains were discovered Friday, Feb. 25 in what police are calling a "suspicious incident" in Baltimore County, WJZ Baltimore reports. Police were called to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh around 1:25 p.m., the outlet said. No further information was provided. to sign up for Daily...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Train In Somerset County

A man was struck and killed by a a train in Somerset County, suspending service to NJ Transit's Morris & Essex line Saturday, Feb. 26, authorities said. The man was struck on the Gladstone Branch by train 732 around 1:45 p.m. in Basking Ridge, NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thieving Shopper Tries Stabbing Annapolis Grocery Store Worker: Police

Authorities in Annapolis are seeking the assailant who tried stabbing a grocery store employee attempting to step them from stealing Thursday, Feb. 24, they said. The two were engaged in a struggle with the shopper took out a box cutter and tried stabbing the employee at Giant grocery store on Forest Drive around 6:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

New Development Emerges During Investigation Of Crash That Killed CT 16-Year-Old

New developments have emerged during an investigation into a single-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old Connecticut teen that includes the theft of catalytic converters. The deadly crash took place on Saturday, Feb. 19 around 5 a.m. near Exit 2 in Manchester when a 21-year-old Hartford man who was driving a 2003 Acura TL lost control of the car and drove onto the median, said the Connecticut State Police.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Teenage Girl Accused Of Pepper-Spraying Store Owner After Stealing iPhone In Fairfield County

A teenage girl has been arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone and then pepper-spraying a store owner in Fairfield County. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the 16-year-old entered the cell phone store at 76 Stillwater Ave., in Stamford, and quickly took a new iPhone 12 from the counter and then left the store without paying for the item, according to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
224K+
Followers
36K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy