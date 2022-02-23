Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Westchester
The family of a missing man who works in Westchester is seeking help in locating their loved one.
An alert was issued for 33-year-old John Canale, a Bronx resident who works in Mount Vernon.
According to his family, he was last seen in the area around West Broad Street in Mount Vernon at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Canale was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Officials noted that he drives a blue Lexus.
Anyone with information regarding Canale’s whereabouts has been asked to contact his family members by calling (917) 560-5773.
