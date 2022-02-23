ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RML Short Wheelbase restomod is ready for testing

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight months ago, English motorsports firm RML released renders of its first venture into customer cars, the RML Short Wheelbase. The restomod turns a Ferrari 550 Maranello into a reboot of the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Short Wheelbase, dressing the Maranello's chassis and engine in a carbon fiber body and...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 1

